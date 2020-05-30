Newron Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:NWPHF) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Newron Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:NWPHF) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $10.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Newron Pharmaceuticals SpA is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and development of drugs for the treatment of central nervous system disorders and pain primarily in Italy and internationally. Newron Pharmaceuticals SpA is headquartered in Bresso, Italy. “

Shares of OTCMKTS NWPHF remained flat at $$8.90 during trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 2,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 52. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.43. The company has a quick ratio of 10.71, a current ratio of 10.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Newron Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $1.96 and a 1 year high of $8.90.

Newron Pharmaceuticals S.p.A., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of therapies for the treatment of central and peripheral nervous system in Italy and internationally. The company offers Xadago (safinamide) for the treatment of Parkinson's disease.

