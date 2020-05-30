NexJ Systems (TSE:NXJ) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of NexJ Systems Inc (TSE:NXJ) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.50. NexJ Systems shares last traded at $0.50, with a volume of 1,000 shares traded.

The stock has a market cap of $11.29 million and a P/E ratio of -1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.23, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.21. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.60.

NexJ Systems (TSE:NXJ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported C($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$3.98 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that NexJ Systems Inc will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NexJ Systems Inc provides enterprise customer management solutions for the financial services industry in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers a suite of customer relationship management software solutions to insurance, wealth management and private banking, corporate and commercial banking, and capital markets, as well as for sales, trading, and research.

