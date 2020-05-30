NEXT Price Down 59.4% Over Last 7 Days (NET)

NEXT (CURRENCY:NET) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on May 30th. NEXT has a market cap of $17.40 million and $101,719.00 worth of NEXT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, NEXT has traded down 59.4% against the dollar. One NEXT token can now be purchased for $0.43 or 0.00004503 BTC on popular exchanges including Livecoin and Coinbit.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.59 or 0.00488143 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00012448 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0708 or 0.00000742 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000045 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003371 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002993 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0376 or 0.00000394 BTC.

About NEXT

NEXT (CRYPTO:NET) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 2nd, 2013. NEXT’s total supply is 116,503,818 tokens and its circulating supply is 40,491,818 tokens. NEXT’s official Twitter account is @NetcoinNET . The official website for NEXT is www.coinbit.co.kr

Buying and Selling NEXT

NEXT can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin and Coinbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEXT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NEXT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NEXT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

