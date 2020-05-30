Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) Position Trimmed by Altshuler Shaham Ltd

Altshuler Shaham Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 35.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 28,396 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 15,441 shares during the quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd’s holdings in Nike were worth $2,349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nike in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $236,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Nike by 81.7% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,485,657 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $454,422,000 after acquiring an additional 2,016,633 shares in the last quarter. Fosun International Ltd lifted its position in shares of Nike by 27.9% in the 4th quarter. Fosun International Ltd now owns 24,387 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,477,000 after acquiring an additional 5,320 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Nike by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 25,893 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,624,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nike in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on NKE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Nike from $75.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Nike in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $93.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Nike from $119.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Nike in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Nike from $110.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.18.

In related news, Director John W. Rogers, Jr. purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $84.63 per share, for a total transaction of $84,630.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,087,580.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director John W. Rogers, Jr. purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $84.22 per share, for a total transaction of $210,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,851 shares in the company, valued at $998,091.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NKE traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $98.42. The stock had a trading volume of 5,338,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,376,179. Nike Inc has a 1-year low of $60.00 and a 1-year high of $105.62. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $155.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.11, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.75.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 24th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $10.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.56 billion. Nike had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 51.49%. Nike’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Nike Inc will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be given a $0.245 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. Nike’s dividend payout ratio is 39.36%.

Nike Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

