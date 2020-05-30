Nine Entertainment (ASX:NEC) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $1.27

Nine Entertainment Co Holdings Ltd (ASX:NEC) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.27 and traded as high as $1.43. Nine Entertainment shares last traded at $1.42, with a volume of 4,984,668 shares traded.

The company has a 50-day moving average of A$1.27 and a 200 day moving average of A$1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.03, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $2.41 billion and a PE ratio of 17.69.

In other news, insider Mickie Rosen purchased 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$1.34 ($0.95) per share, with a total value of A$80,640.00 ($57,191.49). Also, insider Hugh Marks 216,216 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 21st.

Nine Entertainment Co Holdings Limited engages in television broadcasting and program production businesses in Australia. It operates through Television and Digital segments. The company is involved in the creation and distribution of content; and digital, Internet, subscription video, and other media activities, as well as free to air television activities.

