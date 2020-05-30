Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $24.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Nomad Foods Ltd. manufactures and distributes frozen foods primarily in the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, Sweden, France and Norway. The Company’s portfolio of frozen food brands includes Birds Eye, Iglo and Findus. Nomad Foods Ltd. is headquartered in Feltham, the United Kingdom. “

NOMD has been the topic of several other reports. UBS Group lifted their target price on Nomad Foods from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on Nomad Foods from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 20th. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on Nomad Foods from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Nomad Foods from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Nomad Foods in a report on Sunday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $25.44.

Shares of Nomad Foods stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $21.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,034,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,446,377. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.23. Nomad Foods has a 12-month low of $14.08 and a 12-month high of $23.06. The company has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a PE ratio of 21.18 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.67.

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.04. Nomad Foods had a return on equity of 9.18% and a net margin of 7.50%. The business had revenue of $682.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $641.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Nomad Foods will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Samlyn Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Nomad Foods by 78.9% during the first quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 5,821,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,046,000 after buying an additional 2,567,711 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Nomad Foods during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,034,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Nomad Foods during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,388,000. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Nomad Foods by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 13,179,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,803,000 after buying an additional 1,940,868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Nomad Foods by 36.8% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,898,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,043,000 after buying an additional 1,856,180 shares during the last quarter. 74.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nomad Foods Limited, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes frozen foods in the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, Sweden, France, Norway, Austria, Spain, and rest of Europe. The company offers fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; vegetables, such as peas and spinach; and poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers.

