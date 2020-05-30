Nomura Boosts AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) Price Target to $1,290.00

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) had its price target hoisted by Nomura from $1,210.00 to $1,290.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on AutoZone from $1,350.00 to $1,015.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Wolfe Research raised shares of AutoZone from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $1,050.00 to $1,175.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Oppenheimer restated a buy rating on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of AutoZone from $1,300.00 to $1,140.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $1,212.35.

NYSE:AZO traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $1,147.86. 330,323 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 265,992. The company has a market cap of $26.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.88. AutoZone has a 1 year low of $684.91 and a 1 year high of $1,274.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1,033.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,072.99.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 26th. The company reported $14.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $13.80 by $0.59. AutoZone had a net margin of 13.42% and a negative return on equity of 95.47%. The company had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $15.99 EPS. AutoZone’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that AutoZone will post 60.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Michael M. Calbert bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $886.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,772,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 835 shares in the company, valued at $739,810. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in AutoZone by 37.4% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,559,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,767,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 180.0% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 56 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC purchased a new position in shares of AutoZone during the 4th quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in AutoZone during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,471,000. Institutional investors own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, carburetors, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

