Nomura Boosts Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) Price Target to $118.00

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) had its price target boosted by Nomura from $107.00 to $118.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $149.00 to $85.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Nomura Securities increased their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $85.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Mohawk Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their target price for the company from $110.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Mohawk Industries from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $128.00 to $84.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Mohawk Industries currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $109.37.

NYSE:MHK traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $93.20. 1,483,397 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 697,973. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $82.44 and its 200-day moving average is $113.69. The firm has a market cap of $6.63 billion, a PE ratio of 9.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Mohawk Industries has a twelve month low of $56.62 and a twelve month high of $156.60.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.01). Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 8.75%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.13 earnings per share. Mohawk Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Mohawk Industries will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Cock Paul F. De sold 4,453 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.28, for a total value of $375,298.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 23,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,953,189. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Filip Balcaen bought 52,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $109.37 per share, with a total value of $5,687,240.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,174 shares in the company, valued at $237,770.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 18.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MHK. Boston Partners bought a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $415,733,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Mohawk Industries by 4,136.2% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,303,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,361,000 after buying an additional 1,272,499 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Mohawk Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $83,286,000. Madison Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mohawk Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Mohawk Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,890,000. Institutional investors own 76.40% of the company’s stock.

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

