Nomura Boosts TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) Price Target to $114.00

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) had its price target upped by Nomura from $104.00 to $114.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Nomura currently has a neutral rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $103.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. ValuEngine downgraded TopBuild from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on TopBuild from $120.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nomura Instinet upped their price objective on TopBuild from $104.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Nomura Securities boosted their target price on TopBuild from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $116.45.

Shares of BLD traded down $2.41 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $114.69. 448,028 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 386,219. The business has a fifty day moving average of $90.71 and a 200-day moving average of $99.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a PE ratio of 19.58 and a beta of 1.31. TopBuild has a 1-year low of $54.83 and a 1-year high of $127.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The construction company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $653.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $653.23 million. TopBuild had a return on equity of 17.08% and a net margin of 7.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that TopBuild will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other TopBuild news, COO Robert M. Buck sold 3,000 shares of TopBuild stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.03, for a total value of $300,090.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 25,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,589,476.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO John S. Peterson sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.19, for a total transaction of $488,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,470,067.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,571 shares of company stock worth $4,786,151 in the last quarter. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLD. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of TopBuild by 77.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,665,932 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $190,987,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165,403 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of TopBuild during the fourth quarter worth about $46,597,000. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in TopBuild in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Columbus Circle Investors bought a new stake in TopBuild in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $11,387,000. Finally, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. boosted its position in TopBuild by 42.3% during the 1st quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 461,135 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,036,000 after acquiring an additional 137,037 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.30% of the company’s stock.

TopBuild Corp. engages in the installation, distribution, and sale of insulation and other building products to the United States construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Distribution. It offers rain gutters, garage doors, fireplaces, fireproofing and firestopping products, shower enclosures, closet shelves, accessories, and other building products; and residential insulation services.

