Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $19.00 price target on the specialty retailer’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Nordstrom have underperformed the industry in the past three months. The company posted dismal first-quarter fiscal 2020 results, wherein sales and earnings declined year over year. Results were affected by temporary store closures stemming from the COVID-19 outbreak. As a result, management withdrew its guidance for fiscal 2020, suspended dividend payments and share repurchase programs as well as drew $800 million from its revolving credit facility. Weak margins, and elevated SG&A and interest expenses are added concerns. Nevertheless, the company witnessed solid online sales of more than $1 billion in the first quarter. Further, it remains on track to generate savings of $200-$250 million in fiscal 2020, resulting in a reduction in non-occupancy related overhead expenses of about 20%.”

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on JWN. Wedbush cut their target price on Nordstrom from $36.00 to $20.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on Nordstrom from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Nordstrom from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Nordstrom in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. They set a market perform rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Nordstrom from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $29.82.

Shares of JWN traded down $1.99 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $16.13. The stock had a trading volume of 24,605,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,307,538. Nordstrom has a 12 month low of $12.27 and a 12 month high of $43.37. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.65. The company has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.36 and a beta of 1.45.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The specialty retailer reported ($2.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.07) by ($1.16). Nordstrom had a positive return on equity of 16.22% and a negative net margin of 0.43%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. Nordstrom’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Nordstrom will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Optimal Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Nordstrom by 65.3% in the 1st quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 84,717 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,300,000 after acquiring an additional 33,474 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in Nordstrom by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 115,563 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,772,000 after acquiring an additional 8,118 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Nordstrom by 143.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,480,408 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $22,711,000 after acquiring an additional 872,014 shares during the last quarter. tru Independence LLC increased its holdings in Nordstrom by 34.0% in the 1st quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 124,530 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,910,000 after acquiring an additional 31,595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. increased its holdings in Nordstrom by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 61,733 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $947,000 after acquiring an additional 3,785 shares during the last quarter. 69.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nordstrom Company Profile

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded full-line stores and online store at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook; Jeffrey boutiques; clearance stores that operate under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses and TrunkClub.com; and Nordstrom Locals.

