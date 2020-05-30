Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) Shares Purchased by Alerus Financial NA

Alerus Financial NA raised its position in shares of Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,960 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the period. Alerus Financial NA’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $3,790,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Norfolk Southern during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Norfolk Southern during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. boosted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 54.4% during the 1st quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 230 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Royal Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Norfolk Southern during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Norfolk Southern during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. 73.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NSC stock traded down $1.97 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $178.29. 2,179,399 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,191,084. Norfolk Southern Corp. has a 1-year low of $112.62 and a 1-year high of $219.88. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $165.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $181.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.18 billion, a PE ratio of 19.57, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.38.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The railroad operator reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.33. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 21.89% and a return on equity of 18.12%. The business had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Corp. will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Norfolk Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $189.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $189.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research note on Sunday, April 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $182.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Norfolk Southern has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $190.14.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

