Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $189.00 target price on the railroad operator’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Norfolk Southern have underperformed its industry in a year’s time primarily due to softness in volumes. The low volume scenario due to excess truck capacity has been aggravated by the coronavirus crisis. The company anticipates volumes to decline across all segments from this adversity. Notably volumes have declined 30% in April. As a result, second-quarter results are anticipated to be significantly affected. However, we are impressed by the company’s commitment to reward shareholders (although it will assume a conservative approach to buybacks going forward) despite adversities. During the first quarter, the company returned $708 million to shareholders through dividends and buybacks. Its free cash flow increased 42% year over year in the quarter. Additionally, consistent improvement in operating ratio is encouraging.”

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Cowen reduced their price target on Norfolk Southern from $200.00 to $197.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Benchmark initiated coverage on Norfolk Southern in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Stephens upped their price target on Norfolk Southern from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on Norfolk Southern from $183.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Norfolk Southern from $150.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Norfolk Southern presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $190.14.

Shares of NSC traded down $1.97 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $178.29. 2,179,399 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,191,084. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Norfolk Southern has a 1 year low of $112.62 and a 1 year high of $219.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.36, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $165.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $181.30.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The railroad operator reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.57 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 18.12% and a net margin of 21.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.51 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 7th. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,588 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,277 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,189,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,106 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Heritage Way Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Way Advisors LLC now owns 17,739 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $3,444,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Savant Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 6,221 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. 73.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

