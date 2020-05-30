Northern Star Resources (ASX:NST) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $12.59

Northern Star Resources Ltd (ASX:NST) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.59 and traded as high as $13.47. Northern Star Resources shares last traded at $13.37, with a volume of 4,984,726 shares changing hands.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of A$12.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of A$11.74. The company has a market cap of $9.89 billion and a P/E ratio of 43.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.48, a quick ratio of 4.74 and a current ratio of 5.20.

About Northern Star Resources (ASX:NST)

Northern Star Resources Limited engages in the exploration, development, mining, processing, and sale of gold deposits in Australia. The company primarily holds interests in the Jundee, Kundana, Kanowna Belle, Paulsens, and South Kalgoorlie projects located in Western Australia; and the Central Tanami project situated in the Northern Territory.

See Also: Why do companies pay special dividends?

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Star Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Star Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.