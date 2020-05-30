Northwest Natural Holding Co (NYSE:NWN) Shares Sold by Spark Investment Management LLC

Spark Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Northwest Natural Holding Co (NYSE:NWN) by 47.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 24,351 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 21,949 shares during the quarter. Northwest Natural accounts for approximately 0.8% of Spark Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Spark Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Northwest Natural were worth $1,503,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Northwest Natural by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,638 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its holdings in Northwest Natural by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 9,320 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $687,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Northwest Natural by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 6,049 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Northwest Natural by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 12,272 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $905,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Northwest Natural in the fourth quarter worth $3,686,000. 74.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Northwest Natural alerts:

In related news, Director C Scott Gibson sold 1,796 shares of Northwest Natural stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.84, for a total transaction of $121,840.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NWN stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $64.11. The company had a trading volume of 201,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 196,881. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.56 and a beta of 0.45. Northwest Natural Holding Co has a one year low of $50.49 and a one year high of $77.26. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.61.

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $285.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $295.10 million. Northwest Natural had a return on equity of 8.04% and a net margin of 8.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.65 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Northwest Natural Holding Co will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 30th were paid a dividend of $0.477 per share. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 29th. Northwest Natural’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.21%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on NWN shares. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on shares of Northwest Natural from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $59.00 price objective on shares of Northwest Natural in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on Northwest Natural from $61.00 to $56.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.43.

About Northwest Natural

Northwest Natural Holding Company, through its subsidiary, Northwest Natural Gas Company, provides regulated natural gas distribution services to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Oregon and Southwest Washington. It is also involved in the gas storage activities, water businesses, and other investments and activities.

Featured Story: What is quantitative easing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northwest Natural Holding Co (NYSE:NWN).

Receive News & Ratings for Northwest Natural Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northwest Natural and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.