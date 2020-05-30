Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $51.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “NOVAVAX INC is a specialty biopharmaceutical company engaged in the research, development and commercialization of proprietary products focused on women’s health and infectious diseases. Their technology platforms involve the use of proprietary, microscopic, organized, non-phospholipid structures as vehicles for the delivery of a wide variety of drugs and other therapeutic products, including certain hormones, anti-bacterial and anti-viral products and vaccine adjuvants. “

Get Novavax alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on NVAX. BidaskClub raised Novavax from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Novavax from $19.00 to $38.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. ValuEngine raised Novavax from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on Novavax from $23.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lifted their target price on Novavax from $38.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $44.36.

Shares of NVAX traded up $1.20 on Friday, reaching $46.04. The stock had a trading volume of 4,072,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,404,241. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.12 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.44. Novavax has a 12-month low of $3.54 and a 12-month high of $61.50.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.50 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($2.20) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Novavax will post -1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NVAX. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Novavax in the 1st quarter worth $7,097,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Novavax by 58.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 434,526 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,900,000 after buying an additional 160,205 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Novavax by 35.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 579,632 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,871,000 after buying an additional 152,556 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Novavax by 131.1% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 189,510 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,574,000 after buying an additional 107,517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Novavax in the 1st quarter worth $687,000. 22.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Novavax Company Profile

Novavax, Inc, together with its subsidiary, Novavax AB, a late-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases. The company's lead vaccine candidates include ResVax, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) fusion (F) protein recombinant nanoparticle vaccine with aluminum phosphate as an adjuvant that is in Phase III clinical trial to protect infants from RSV disease through maternal immunization; and NanoFlu, which is in Phase II clinical trial for treating seasonal influenza in older adults.

Further Reading: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Novavax (NVAX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Novavax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novavax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.