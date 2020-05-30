Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) Shares Sold by Spark Investment Management LLC

Spark Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) by 20.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,100 shares during the quarter. Nu Skin Enterprises makes up about 0.7% of Spark Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Spark Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Nu Skin Enterprises worth $1,411,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 46.9% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 1,760 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 39.1% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 938 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises by 200.3% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 2,921 shares during the period. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Nu Skin Enterprises in the first quarter worth $189,000. 75.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Ritch N. Wood acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.25 per share, for a total transaction of $202,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,192 shares in the company, valued at $3,102,138. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NUS stock traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $37.18. The company had a trading volume of 489,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 838,103. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.64, a P/E/G ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 1.10. Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. has a one year low of $12.31 and a one year high of $52.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.34.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $518.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $477.01 million. Nu Skin Enterprises had a return on equity of 17.91% and a net margin of 6.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 28th. Nu Skin Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.39%.

NUS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 13th. DA Davidson reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in a report on Thursday, February 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in a report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes anti-aging personal care products and nutritional supplements under the Nu Skin and Pharmanex category brands worldwide. It provides skin care systems, including ageLOC Me customized skin care systems, ageLOC Spa systems, and ageLOC LumiSpa skin treatment and cleansing devices; and Epoch products, as well as a range of other cosmetic and personal care products.

