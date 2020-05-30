NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) Receives Buy Rating from Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) in a report issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has a $74.00 price objective on the medical device company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of NuVasive from $68.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of NuVasive from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on shares of NuVasive from $68.00 to $64.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of NuVasive from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NuVasive from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $70.06.

Get NuVasive alerts:

Shares of NUVA stock traded down $0.80 during trading on Friday, hitting $60.60. 1,710,600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 914,087. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.70, a P/E/G ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.45. NuVasive has a twelve month low of $28.55 and a twelve month high of $81.91.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The medical device company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $259.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.32 million. NuVasive had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 14.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that NuVasive will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of NuVasive in the 4th quarter valued at $76,528,000. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its stake in shares of NuVasive by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 44,303 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,244,000 after purchasing an additional 8,684 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NuVasive by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 718,733 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $55,586,000 after purchasing an additional 20,161 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of NuVasive by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 45,100 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,285,000 after purchasing an additional 8,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NuVasive by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 401,865 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $31,081,000 after purchasing an additional 6,085 shares in the last quarter.

NuVasive Company Profile

NuVasive, Inc, a medical device company, develops and markets minimally disruptive surgical products and procedurally integrated solutions for spine surgery. Its products focus on applications for spine fusion surgery, including ancillary products and services used to aid in the surgical procedure. The company's principal products include Maximum Access Surgery, a minimally disruptive surgical platform, which includes its software-driven nerve detection and avoidance systems, and intraoperative monitoring (IOM) services and support; MaXcess, an integrated split-blade retractor system; and various specialized implants and biologics.

Featured Article: What is the price-sales ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for NuVasive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuVasive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.