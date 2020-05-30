NWK Group Inc. Boosts Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

NWK Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 10.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,458 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. NWK Group Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $510,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ABT. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 57.0% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 314 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 560.0% during the 1st quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 330 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 374.3% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 351 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Howard Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on ABT shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $106.00 target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Cfra lifted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.47.

In related news, EVP Andrew H. Lane sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $7,360,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 107,090 shares in the company, valued at $9,852,280. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP John F. Ginascol sold 63,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total value of $6,067,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 129,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,445,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 166,186 shares of company stock valued at $15,359,524. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Abbott Laboratories stock traded up $0.86 on Friday, reaching $92.96. 3,442,540 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,807,580. Abbott Laboratories has a 1-year low of $61.61 and a 1-year high of $100.00. The company has a market cap of $160.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $91.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.99.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 11.15%. The business had revenue of $7.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Recommended Story: Institutional Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT).

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.