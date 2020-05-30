NWK Group Inc. Buys 7,534 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

NWK Group Inc. grew its stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 55.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 21,080 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,534 shares during the quarter. Facebook comprises approximately 3.0% of NWK Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. NWK Group Inc.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $3,516,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Facebook by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 123,422,389 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $25,332,445,000 after acquiring an additional 3,993,741 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Facebook by 1.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 95,449,004 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $15,920,894,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132,053 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in Facebook by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 73,111,043 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $15,006,041,000 after acquiring an additional 409,290 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Facebook by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 46,700,441 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $9,585,263,000 after acquiring an additional 2,405,542 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Facebook by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 45,189,119 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $9,275,066,000 after acquiring an additional 781,073 shares during the period. 65.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:FB traded up $1.28 on Friday, hitting $226.74. 16,067,781 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,156,070. The stock has a market cap of $642.36 billion, a PE ratio of 31.04, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 4.60, a quick ratio of 4.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $199.45 and a 200-day moving average of $197.20. Facebook, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $137.10 and a fifty-two week high of $240.90.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The social networking company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by ($0.07). Facebook had a return on equity of 21.54% and a net margin of 28.57%. The firm had revenue of $17.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.89 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current year.

FB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Nomura Instinet upped their price objective on Facebook from $253.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. MKM Partners upped their price objective on Facebook from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. UBS Group set a $242.00 price objective on Facebook and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Facebook in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Facebook from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, forty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Facebook currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $242.80.

In other news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 8,000 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.90, for a total transaction of $1,679,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,139,191.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CRO David B. Fischer sold 22,000 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.29, for a total value of $4,516,380.00. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 57,503 shares in the company, valued at $11,804,790.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 55,585 shares of company stock worth $11,885,393. Company insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

