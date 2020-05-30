NWK Group Inc. Buys 780 Shares of Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS)

NWK Group Inc. increased its stake in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,284 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 780 shares during the quarter. Zoetis accounts for approximately 2.6% of NWK Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. NWK Group Inc.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $3,093,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. V Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Zoetis by 210.3% in the 1st quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $810,000 after acquiring an additional 4,662 shares in the last quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 19,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,288,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 4,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 52.8% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 52,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,164,000 after buying an additional 18,097 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 29,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,440,000 after buying an additional 1,539 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.13% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 1,179 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.44, for a total value of $150,251.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,514 shares in the company, valued at $2,231,984.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Roman Trawicki sold 5,499 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $714,870.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,340 shares in the company, valued at $1,084,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 65,419 shares of company stock worth $8,996,501. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Zoetis stock traded up $0.60 on Friday, reaching $138.71. The stock had a trading volume of 1,434,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,202,787. Zoetis Inc has a 1 year low of $90.14 and a 1 year high of $146.26. The company has a market cap of $64.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. The business’s 50 day moving average is $127.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.26.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.09. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.41% and a return on equity of 67.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 17th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 16th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.98%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ZTS. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Zoetis from $139.00 to $131.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. Cfra raised shares of Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $147.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Zoetis in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $152.00 price target on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of Zoetis in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Zoetis has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $141.53.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

