NWK Group Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

NWK Group Inc. decreased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,502 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 101 shares during the quarter. NWK Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 42.5% during the first quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 285 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 20,300.0% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 204 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. Finally, MBE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter valued at about $35,000.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IWM traded down $1.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $138.68. 30,476,012 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,540,590. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12-month low of $95.69 and a 12-month high of $170.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $126.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $146.24.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

See Also: What is the Current Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.