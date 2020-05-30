NWK Group Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

NWK Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 24.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,918 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 780 shares during the period. NWK Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $590,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $1,585,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $130,000. World Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,015,000. Conning Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 27,101 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,768,000 after buying an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $116,000.

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock traded up $1.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $183.91. The company had a trading volume of 89,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,273,328. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $171.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $171.40. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $128.23 and a 12-month high of $192.75.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

