NWK Group Inc. Grows Stock Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

NWK Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 8.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,358 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the quarter. NWK Group Inc.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $669,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMO. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 104.3% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 94 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Ballast Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

In related news, COO Mark Stevenson sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.03, for a total transaction of $8,200,750.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 73,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,122,670.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.02, for a total value of $9,990,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 304,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,553,116.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TMO shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $340.00 to $341.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $330.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $341.00 to $383.00 in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $342.00 to $372.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Thermo Fisher Scientific currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $349.31.

Thermo Fisher Scientific stock traded up $4.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $346.82. The stock had a trading volume of 662,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,388,379. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.51, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.04. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1-year low of $250.21 and a 1-year high of $351.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $331.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $318.59.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $6.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.18 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 17.25% and a net margin of 14.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.81 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 11.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is currently 7.13%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

Recommended Story: Reverse Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.