NWK Group Inc. Has $200,000 Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

NWK Group Inc. cut its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 71.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,432 shares during the period. NWK Group Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Brightworth increased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 35.6% during the 1st quarter. Brightworth now owns 81,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,270,000 after purchasing an additional 21,398 shares in the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 92.8% during the 1st quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after purchasing an additional 8,065 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 63.4% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 10,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $820,000 after purchasing an additional 4,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 12,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $972,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. 74.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Wendell P. Weeks sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.02, for a total value of $380,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $387,702. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE MRK traded up $1.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $80.30. The stock had a trading volume of 6,175,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,761,534. Merck & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.25 and a fifty-two week high of $92.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $195.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.13.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.16. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 52.46% and a net margin of 21.10%. The business had revenue of $12.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.46 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.01%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MRK. Argus dropped their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Guggenheim dropped their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $101.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. ValuEngine raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 29th. Barclays dropped their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Monday, May 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.21.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

