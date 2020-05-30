NWK Group Inc. Increases Position in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL)

NWK Group Inc. increased its stake in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,716 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,191 shares during the period. Paypal accounts for 3.3% of NWK Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. NWK Group Inc.’s holdings in Paypal were worth $3,898,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Paypal by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 1,067 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Paypal by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 22,577 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,275,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH increased its position in Paypal by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 2,885 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Tradition Asset Management LLC increased its position in Paypal by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Tradition Asset Management LLC now owns 2,995 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, HCR Wealth Advisors increased its position in Paypal by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 3,298 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. 82.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Paypal alerts:

In related news, EVP Adele Louise Pentland sold 92,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.63, for a total value of $9,977,301.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 174,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,749,253.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO John D. Rainey sold 87,925 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.48, for a total value of $9,450,179.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 229,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,627,859.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 255,625 shares of company stock worth $28,513,730. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on PYPL shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Paypal from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Nomura Securities lowered their target price on Paypal from $139.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Paypal from $120.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Bank of America raised their target price on Paypal from $147.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on Paypal from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Paypal has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.24.

PYPL traded up $5.78 during trading on Friday, reaching $154.57. 5,987,879 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,846,306. Paypal Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $82.07 and a fifty-two week high of $154.55. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $127.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $113.18. The stock has a market cap of $171.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The credit services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $4.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.72 billion. Paypal had a return on equity of 16.06% and a net margin of 10.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Paypal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

Read More: What are the economic characteristics of a bear market?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Paypal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paypal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.