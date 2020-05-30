NWK Group Inc. Purchases 207 Shares of Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV)

NWK Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,551 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. Veeva Systems makes up about 1.7% of NWK Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. NWK Group Inc.’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $1,963,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VEEV. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Veeva Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $543,000. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,829 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,508,000 after buying an additional 1,648 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 62.1% in the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 8,505 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,196,000 after buying an additional 3,258 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 361,856 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,899,000 after buying an additional 69,546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL bought a new position in shares of Veeva Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $211,000. 80.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VEEV traded up $12.67 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $216.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,685,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,058,945. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $186.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $156.76. Veeva Systems Inc has a 12 month low of $118.11 and a 12 month high of $206.90. The stock has a market cap of $30.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.71, a P/E/G ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.07. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 27.27% and a return on equity of 16.34%. The business had revenue of $337.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 37.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Veeva Systems Inc will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on VEEV. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target (down previously from $192.00) on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $166.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Cfra increased their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $164.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $184.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Veeva Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $193.48.

In other news, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 1,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.13, for a total value of $169,221.58. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,966 shares in the company, valued at $285,325.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Frederic Lequient sold 1,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.34, for a total transaction of $147,082.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,875 shares in the company, valued at $414,977.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,116 shares of company stock worth $3,998,259 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 14.38% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, data solutions, and master data management solutions; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

