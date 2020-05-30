NWK Group Inc. Raises Stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

NWK Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,610 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the quarter. NWK Group Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $1,068,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of QQQ. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 131.7% in the first quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 6,573,523 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,251,598,000 after purchasing an additional 3,736,364 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 33.8% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,371,437 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $451,522,000 after purchasing an additional 598,648 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,267,953 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $431,819,000 after purchasing an additional 266,982 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 49.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,214,775 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $470,883,000 after purchasing an additional 736,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,810,786 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $344,819,000 after purchasing an additional 161,999 shares during the last quarter. 44.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust stock traded up $2.61 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $232.60. The company had a trading volume of 40,310,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,839,356. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $217.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $211.03. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12-month low of $164.93 and a 12-month high of $237.47.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 24th were issued a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 23rd. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Invesco QQQ Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Recommended Story: Do Tariffs Work?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.