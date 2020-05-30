NXT Energy Solutions (OTCMKTS:NSFDF) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.33

NXT Energy Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:NSFDF)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.33 and traded as high as $0.33. NXT Energy Solutions shares last traded at $0.30, with a volume of 6,600 shares.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 5.49 and a quick ratio of 5.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.25 and a beta of 1.91.

NXT Energy Solutions (OTCMKTS:NSFDF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 14th. The energy company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter.

NXT Energy Solutions Inc provides airborne and gravity based geophysical survey services for the oil and gas exploration and production companies through its proprietary stress field detection (SFD) survey system worldwide. Its SFD remote-sensing survey system offers information on areas conducive to fluid entrapment in the sedimentary column.

