NYL Investors LLC Cuts Position in Transocean LTD (NYSE:RIG)

NYL Investors LLC decreased its position in Transocean LTD (NYSE:RIG) by 41.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 246,531 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock after selling 174,307 shares during the quarter. Transocean comprises 0.1% of NYL Investors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. NYL Investors LLC’s holdings in Transocean were worth $286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Transocean by 7.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,932,229 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $18,481,000 after acquiring an additional 1,161,943 shares during the period. Private Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Transocean during the first quarter worth $116,000. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Transocean during the first quarter worth $26,000. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Transocean by 1.3% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,008,630 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $1,170,000 after acquiring an additional 13,100 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Transocean by 129.3% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 260,731 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 147,029 shares during the period. 69.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE RIG traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.33. 22,661,210 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,865,066. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.29 and a 200 day moving average of $3.63. Transocean LTD has a 12-month low of $0.76 and a 12-month high of $7.28. The company has a market cap of $835.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 2.42.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.01). Transocean had a negative return on equity of 7.44% and a negative net margin of 47.72%. The business had revenue of $759.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $791.17 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Transocean LTD will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on RIG. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Transocean in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Argus downgraded shares of Transocean from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Transocean from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Transocean from $8.00 to $1.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, R. F. Lafferty lowered their target price on shares of Transocean from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Transocean has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.64.

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. The company primarily offers drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews; and ultra-deepwater and harsh environment drilling services. As of February 18, 2019, it owned or had partial ownership interests in, and operated 48 mobile offshore drilling units that consist of 31 ultra-deepwater floaters, 13 harsh environment floaters, and 4 midwater floaters.

