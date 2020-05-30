NYL Investors LLC Has $3.64 Million Holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND)

NYL Investors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND) by 10.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF comprises approximately 1.6% of NYL Investors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. NYL Investors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $3,636,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 4.7% in the first quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 2,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 5,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Sarasin & Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 19,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,602,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Private Portfolio Partners LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 3,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, Fagan Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. now owns 26,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,291,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA BND traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $87.92. 5,747,630 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,838,985. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.34. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 52-week low of $76.49 and a 52-week high of $89.32.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Investors of record on Monday, May 4th were given a dividend of $0.174 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.17.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures a spectrum of public, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities in the United States, including government, corporate and international dollar-denominated bonds, as well as mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, all with maturities of more than one year.

See Also: How liquidity affects the bid-ask spread

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.