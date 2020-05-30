NYL Investors LLC Increases Position in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB)

NYL Investors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB) by 9.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 120,700 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,200 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF comprises 1.6% of NYL Investors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. NYL Investors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $3,648,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SPAB. ARGI Investment Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 3,981,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,881,000 after buying an additional 271,661 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,661,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,564,000 after acquiring an additional 111,902 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,096,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,978,000 after purchasing an additional 17,906 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,507,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,291,000 after purchasing an additional 11,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Epstein & White Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Epstein & White Financial LLC now owns 1,461,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,156,000 after purchasing an additional 229,766 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPAB traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $30.70. The company had a trading volume of 2,202,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,256,503. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.85. SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.23 and a fifty-two week high of $31.39.

