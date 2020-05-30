NYL Investors LLC Raises Stock Position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

NYL Investors LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) by 11.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,800 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.6% of NYL Investors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. NYL Investors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $3,663,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2,935.0% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. MBE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 61.0% in the 1st quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 710 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000.

Shares of SCHZ traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $55.99. The company had a trading volume of 995,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,038,922. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $55.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.30. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $50.10 and a 52 week high of $56.72.

