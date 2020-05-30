NYL Investors LLC Sells 6,700 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

NYL Investors LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 11.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,700 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of NYL Investors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. NYL Investors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $2,084,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VEU. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000.

NYSEARCA:VEU traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $45.86. 8,237,428 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,407,346. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a twelve month low of $35.41 and a twelve month high of $54.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $43.27 and a 200 day moving average of $48.52.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

