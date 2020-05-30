NYL Investors LLC Sells 7,500 Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

NYL Investors LLC lessened its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 17.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,500 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Broad Market ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of NYL Investors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. NYL Investors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $2,200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 66.9% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 17,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after purchasing an additional 7,097 shares during the last quarter. Bfsg LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,107,000. Parsec Financial Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 112.9% in the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 1,375 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF stock traded up $0.35 during trading on Friday, reaching $72.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,112,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,102,691. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $67.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.78. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 52 week low of $51.38 and a 52 week high of $81.04.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

