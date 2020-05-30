NYL Investors LLC Takes Position in Vistra Energy Corp (NYSE:VST)

NYL Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Vistra Energy Corp (NYSE:VST) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 269,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,307,000. Vistra Energy accounts for approximately 1.9% of NYL Investors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. NYL Investors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Vistra Energy at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VST. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vistra Energy by 24.4% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 458,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,925,000 after buying an additional 89,962 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Vistra Energy by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 37,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $864,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in Vistra Energy during the fourth quarter worth $1,313,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Vistra Energy by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,022,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,500,000 after purchasing an additional 69,097 shares during the period. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its position in Vistra Energy by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Vistra Energy stock traded down $0.37 during trading on Friday, reaching $20.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,248,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,522,698. The firm has a market cap of $10.17 billion, a PE ratio of 13.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.06. Vistra Energy Corp has a 52 week low of $11.30 and a 52 week high of $27.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Vistra Energy (NYSE:VST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter. Vistra Energy had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 10.84%. Equities analysts predict that Vistra Energy Corp will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be paid a $0.135 dividend. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. Vistra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.09%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Vistra Energy from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vistra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Vistra Energy in a research report on Monday, February 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Vistra Energy from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Vistra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.08.

In related news, CFO David A. Campbell purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.92 per share, with a total value of $258,400.00. Also, Director Scott B. Helm purchased 6,940 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.61 per share, with a total value of $101,393.40. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 46,940 shares of company stock valued at $605,993. 0.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Vistra Energy Profile

Vistra Energy Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated power business in Texas. The company operates through Wholesale Generation and Retail Electricity segments. The Wholesale Generation segment engages in the electricity generation, wholesale energy sales and purchases, commodity risk management, fuel production, and fuel logistics management activities.

