Ocado Group (LON:OCDO) Receives “Buy” Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of Ocado Group (LON:OCDO) in a research report released on Friday morning, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 2,255 ($29.66) price target on the stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on OCDO. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Ocado Group from GBX 1,150 ($15.13) to GBX 1,350 ($17.76) and gave the company a sector performer rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Shore Capital restated a not rated rating on shares of Ocado Group in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Ocado Group in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. They set a neutral rating and a GBX 1,900 ($24.99) target price on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Ocado Group from GBX 1,220 ($16.05) to GBX 1,250 ($16.44) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a buy rating on shares of Ocado Group in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 1,437.92 ($18.92).

Shares of LON OCDO traded up GBX 89 ($1.17) during trading on Friday, hitting GBX 2,191 ($28.82). 3,861,483 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,950,000. Ocado Group has a 1 year low of GBX 994.01 ($13.08) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,130 ($28.02). The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,748.41 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,357.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.65 billion and a P/E ratio of -74.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.47.

Ocado Group plc operates as an online grocery retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Retail and Solutions. It sells general merchandise products on its Ocado.com hypermarket through three specialty destination sites, including Fetch, a pet store; Sizzle, a kitchen and dining store; and Fabled, a premium beauty store.

