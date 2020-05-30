ODEM Trading Down 7.3% Over Last Week (ODE)

ODEM (CURRENCY:ODE) traded up 9.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on May 30th. In the last seven days, ODEM has traded down 7.3% against the US dollar. ODEM has a total market cap of $9.40 million and approximately $209,512.00 worth of ODEM was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ODEM token can now be purchased for about $0.0429 or 0.00000449 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0834 or 0.00000873 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00042885 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $518.94 or 0.05437060 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.27 or 0.00055233 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002261 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00031583 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003097 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004294 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010472 BTC.

About ODEM

ODEM (ODE) is a token. It was first traded on February 3rd, 2018. ODEM’s total supply is 268,946,131 tokens and its circulating supply is 219,110,098 tokens. ODEM’s official Twitter account is @ODEM_IO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ODEM is /r/ODEM and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ODEM’s official message board is medium.com/odem . ODEM’s official website is odem.io

ODEM Token Trading

ODEM can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

