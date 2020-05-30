ODUWA Reaches Market Capitalization of $281,691.83 (OWC)

ODUWA (CURRENCY:OWC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on May 30th. ODUWA has a total market capitalization of $281,691.83 and $61,431.00 worth of ODUWA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, ODUWA has traded 12.3% higher against the dollar. One ODUWA coin can now be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00001256 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including P2PB2B and Crex24.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ODUWA alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00029123 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00019769 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000289 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000641 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9,529.92 or 0.99870866 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.77 or 0.00070973 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0701 or 0.00000735 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000045 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

About ODUWA

ODUWA is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 6th, 2018. ODUWA’s total supply is 14,739,803 coins and its circulating supply is 2,349,850 coins. ODUWA’s official message board is medium.com/@oduwacoin . The Reddit community for ODUWA is /r/oduwacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ODUWA’s official Twitter account is @Oduwacoin . ODUWA’s official website is oduwacoin.io

ODUWA Coin Trading

ODUWA can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ODUWA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ODUWA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ODUWA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ODUWA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ODUWA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.