Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Now Covered by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Okta from $210.00 to $205.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Okta from $140.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Okta from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of Okta from $134.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Okta in a report on Friday, March 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $144.00 price target on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $170.00.

Shares of NASDAQ OKTA traded up $11.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $195.58. The stock had a trading volume of 4,859,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,609,791. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a current ratio of 2.92. The company has a 50 day moving average of $161.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $132.94. Okta has a twelve month low of $88.66 and a twelve month high of $196.90. The firm has a market cap of $22.58 billion, a PE ratio of -109.26 and a beta of 0.99.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.10. Okta had a negative return on equity of 46.96% and a negative net margin of 33.34%. The firm had revenue of $182.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $171.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.19) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 46.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Okta will post -1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Charles Race sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.49, for a total value of $8,624,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 65,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,281,018.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Benjamin A. Horowitz sold 37,878 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.48, for a total transaction of $4,222,639.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,735 shares in the company, valued at $1,754,137.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 347,486 shares of company stock worth $47,993,602. Corporate insiders own 12.02% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harwood Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Okta in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Okta by 1,866.7% in the 1st quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Okta by 62.0% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Okta by 644.9% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Okta by 90.8% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. 75.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication, a product that provides an additional layer of security for cloud, mobile, and Web applications, as well as for data; Lifecycle Management, which enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; and API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs.It also offers customer support and training, and professional services.

