Omega Healthcare Investors Inc (NYSE:OHI) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.75 Per Share

Analysts expect Omega Healthcare Investors Inc (NYSE:OHI) to post earnings of $0.75 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Omega Healthcare Investors’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.78 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.69. Omega Healthcare Investors reported earnings per share of $0.77 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.6%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Omega Healthcare Investors will report full-year earnings of $3.06 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.87 to $3.12. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $3.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.04 to $3.25. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Omega Healthcare Investors.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.03). Omega Healthcare Investors had a return on equity of 8.66% and a net margin of 37.71%. The firm had revenue of $253.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on OHI. Capital One Financial raised shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Scotiabank raised shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Bank of America cut shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.10.

In related news, Director Craig R. Callen purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.68 per share, for a total transaction of $88,400.00. Also, Director Craig R. Callen purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.56 per share, for a total transaction of $102,240.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 32,000 shares in the company, valued at $817,920. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 139.6% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 121,813 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,159,000 after purchasing an additional 70,967 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 48.3% in the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 40,969 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,735,000 after acquiring an additional 13,349 shares during the period. ARP Americas LP raised its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 39.8% in the 4th quarter. ARP Americas LP now owns 33,032 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after acquiring an additional 9,400 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 4,347 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 793 shares during the period. Finally, Todd Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 38,719 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.25% of the company’s stock.

Omega Healthcare Investors stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $31.14. The company had a trading volume of 3,649,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,616,440. Omega Healthcare Investors has a 1 year low of $13.33 and a 1 year high of $45.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 3.93 and a quick ratio of 3.93. The company has a market capitalization of $7.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.10, a P/E/G ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.50.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 30th were given a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 29th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.61%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 87.30%.

Omega Healthcare Investors Company Profile

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

