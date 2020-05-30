Omeros Co. (NASDAQ:OMER) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Omeros Co. (NASDAQ:OMER) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $25.33.

Several analysts have commented on OMER shares. Wedbush restated a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Omeros in a report on Monday, April 27th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Omeros in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Omeros from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Omeros from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Omeros in a report on Tuesday, May 12th.

In other news, Director Thomas J. Cable sold 5,000 shares of Omeros stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.40, for a total value of $72,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 40,067 shares in the company, valued at $576,964.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 11.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OMER. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Omeros in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Omeros in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Omeros by 52.6% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,242 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 1,463 shares in the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Omeros by 94.0% in the fourth quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 4,850 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 2,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Omeros in the fourth quarter valued at $76,000. Institutional investors own 57.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:OMER traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $14.88. The stock had a trading volume of 383,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 428,654. The firm has a market cap of $825.84 million, a PE ratio of -8.60 and a beta of 1.95. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.92. Omeros has a twelve month low of $8.50 and a twelve month high of $20.92.

Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $23.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.92 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Omeros will post -1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Omeros Company Profile

Omeros Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small-molecule and protein therapeutics, and orphan indications targeting inflammation, complement-mediated diseases, disorders of the central nervous system (CNS), and immune-related diseases. It provides OMIDRIA for use in cataract surgery or intraocular lens replacement in the United States.

