Ondori (RSTR) Price Tops $0.0001 on Exchanges

Ondori (CURRENCY:RSTR) traded up 1.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on May 30th. One Ondori coin can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges including Bleutrade, DragonEX and CoinExchange. Ondori has a market capitalization of $3.61 million and $17.00 worth of Ondori was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Ondori has traded up 4.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $213.56 or 0.02236097 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0694 or 0.00000727 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00010296 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010488 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00010308 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0680 or 0.00000712 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Uptrennd (1UP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Ondori Profile

Ondori (CRYPTO:RSTR) is a coin. Ondori’s total supply is 43,903,795,597 coins and its circulating supply is 37,766,847,790 coins. Ondori’s official website is rstr.io . The Reddit community for Ondori is /r/ondoricoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ondori’s official Twitter account is @ondoricoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Ondori

Ondori can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DragonEX, Bleutrade and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ondori directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ondori should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ondori using one of the exchanges listed above.

