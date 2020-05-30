One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC Has $1.15 Million Position in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC)

One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC reduced its stake in shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 54,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 772 shares during the quarter. Bank of America accounts for 0.9% of One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,151,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Firestone Capital Management acquired a new position in Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Wealth Alliance acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at $71,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Sage Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.15% of the company’s stock.

BAC traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $24.55. 46,086,081 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 65,237,976. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.92. Bank of America Corp has a one year low of $17.95 and a one year high of $35.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $225.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.06, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.60. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.15.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.20). Bank of America had a return on equity of 10.64% and a net margin of 21.64%. The company had revenue of $22.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. Bank of America’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Bank of America Corp will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.49%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BAC shares. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on Bank of America from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Wolfe Research lowered Bank of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Cfra lowered their price objective on Bank of America from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.42.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

