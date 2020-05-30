Oppenheimer Boosts Evofem Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVFM) Price Target to $25.00

Evofem Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVFM) had its price objective boosted by Oppenheimer from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on EVFM. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Evofem Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a buy rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Evofem Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Evofem Biosciences from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. ValuEngine raised Evofem Biosciences from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Evofem Biosciences in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $11.35.

Shares of NASDAQ:EVFM traded down $0.07 on Wednesday, hitting $5.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,780,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,938,347. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.50. Evofem Biosciences has a 1 year low of $3.34 and a 1 year high of $7.50.

Evofem Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVFM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.08). On average, equities research analysts expect that Evofem Biosciences will post -1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Evofem Biosciences by 102.4% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,152 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 7,160 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Evofem Biosciences by 59.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,834 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 6,671 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Evofem Biosciences in the first quarter valued at about $164,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Evofem Biosciences during the first quarter valued at about $187,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Evofem Biosciences by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 35,924 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 4,934 shares during the period. 75.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Evofem Biosciences Company Profile

Evofem Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes women's sexual and reproductive health products. Its lead product candidate is Amphora, a non-hormonal woman-controlled vaginal gel, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the prevention of pregnancy; and in Phase 2b trial for the prevention of chlamydia and gonorrhea in women.

