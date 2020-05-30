Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Bought by Stokes Family Office LLC

Stokes Family Office LLC raised its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 13.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 63,048 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,259 shares during the period. Stokes Family Office LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $3,047,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORCL. First National Bank of South Miami boosted its stake in Oracle by 104.6% in the fourth quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 489 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 47.99% of the company’s stock.

ORCL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $57.00 target price on shares of Oracle and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Oracle from $57.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Oracle from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $51.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 target price (down previously from $56.00) on shares of Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, March 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.57.

In other news, Director Charles W. Moorman bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $48.59 per share, for a total transaction of $971,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,561 shares in the company, valued at $1,873,678.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.73, for a total transaction of $51,730,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,368,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $122,527,264.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 36.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ORCL traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $53.77. 14,064,236 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,956,706. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.91. Oracle Co. has a 52-week low of $39.71 and a 52-week high of $60.50. The company has a market cap of $169.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.91, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.90.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. Oracle had a net margin of 27.06% and a return on equity of 64.68%. The business had revenue of $9.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.75 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, March 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the enterprise software provider to buy up to 9.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

