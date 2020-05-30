Orvana Minerals (TSE:ORV) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.17

Orvana Minerals Co. (TSE:ORV)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.17 and traded as high as $0.17. Orvana Minerals shares last traded at $0.16, with a volume of 39,700 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of $21.86 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.35, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.71. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$0.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.17.

About Orvana Minerals (TSE:ORV)

Orvana Minerals Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, and mining of mineral properties. It explores for gold, copper, silver, precious, and base metal deposits. The company holds interests in the Don Mario Mine, an open-pit mine located in the south-eastern Bolivia; and El Valle and Carlés Mine located in the Rio Narcea Gold Belt in northern Spain.

