Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC) Now Covered by Analysts at Craig Hallum

Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC) in a report issued on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $8.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on OTIC. ValuEngine upgraded Otonomy from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Otonomy from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $2.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $6.69.

Shares of OTIC stock traded down $0.05 on Friday, reaching $2.56. The stock had a trading volume of 95,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,586. Otonomy has a 1 year low of $1.53 and a 1 year high of $4.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 4.44 and a current ratio of 4.44. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.73.

Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $0.16 million during the quarter. Otonomy had a negative return on equity of 98.90% and a negative net margin of 7,826.41%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Otonomy will post -1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Otonomy during the first quarter valued at about $44,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Otonomy by 156.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 31,106 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 18,995 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Otonomy during the first quarter valued at about $61,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Otonomy by 28.5% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 160,691 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 35,603 shares during the period. Finally, Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA bought a new stake in Otonomy during the first quarter valued at about $326,000. 58.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Otonomy

Otonomy, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for neurotology in the United States. The company offers OTIPRIO, a ciprofloxacin otic suspension for use during tympanostomy tube placement surgery in pediatric patients. It also develops OTIVIDEX, a sustained-exposure formulation of the steroid dexamethasone in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of Ménière's disease; OTO-313, a sustained-exposure formulation of N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist gacyclidine, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to treat tinnitus; and OTO-413, a proprietary formulation of brain-derived neurotrophic factor that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the repair of cochlear synaptopathy and the treatment of speech-in-noise hearing difficulties.

