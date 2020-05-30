P.A.M. Transportation Services (NASDAQ:PTSI) Rating Lowered to C at TheStreet

P.A.M. Transportation Services (NASDAQ:PTSI) was downgraded by stock analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on PTSI. Zacks Investment Research cut P.A.M. Transportation Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. BidaskClub raised P.A.M. Transportation Services from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ PTSI traded up $0.91 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $34.90. 4,126 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,164. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $195.18 million, a P/E ratio of -94.42 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.83. P.A.M. Transportation Services has a one year low of $22.00 and a one year high of $71.56.

P.A.M. Transportation Services (NASDAQ:PTSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The transportation company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $129.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.90 million. P.A.M. Transportation Services had a positive return on equity of 14.69% and a negative net margin of 0.33%. Equities analysts forecast that P.A.M. Transportation Services will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PTSI. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in P.A.M. Transportation Services by 548.2% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,063 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 899 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in P.A.M. Transportation Services by 29.2% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,814 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in P.A.M. Transportation Services by 4.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 30,686 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $943,000 after acquiring an additional 1,343 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in P.A.M. Transportation Services by 407.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,177 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 2,551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in P.A.M. Transportation Services by 3.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,562 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $817,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares during the last quarter. 25.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About P.A.M. Transportation Services

P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a truckload transportation and logistics company in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company is involved in the transportation of general commodities. Its freight primarily consists of automotive parts; expedited goods; consumer goods, including general retail store merchandise; and manufactured goods, such as heating and air conditioning units.

