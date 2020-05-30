PADDY PWR BETFA/ADR (OTCMKTS:PDYPY) Upgraded to Hold by Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt upgraded shares of PADDY PWR BETFA/ADR (OTCMKTS:PDYPY) from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. AlphaValue upgraded shares of PADDY PWR BETFA/ADR to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating on shares of PADDY PWR BETFA/ADR in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of PADDY PWR BETFA/ADR in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of PADDY PWR BETFA/ADR in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PADDY PWR BETFA/ADR from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $71.00.

Get PADDY PWR BETFA/ADR alerts:

Shares of PADDY PWR BETFA/ADR stock traded down $0.50 during trading on Friday, hitting $65.00. 38,546 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,820. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $58.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.67. PADDY PWR BETFA/ADR has a twelve month low of $30.43 and a twelve month high of $66.23. The company has a market cap of $10.44 billion, a PE ratio of 34.03 and a beta of 1.40.

Paddy Power Betfair plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the Unites States, and internationally. The company operates through Online, Australia, Retail, and US segments. It offers exchange sports betting and pari-mutuel betting products; fixed odds games betting; online games and casino; peer to peer games, including online bingo and poker; and business-to-business services.

Read More: Trading based on a resistance level

Receive News & Ratings for PADDY PWR BETFA/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PADDY PWR BETFA/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.