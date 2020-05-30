Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) Receives “Buy” Rating from Pi Financial

Pi Financial reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) in a report issued on Friday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity cut Pan American Silver from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $23.50 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. National Bank Financial raised Pan American Silver from a sector perform overweight rating to an outperform overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Pan American Silver in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. ValuEngine lowered Pan American Silver from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on Pan American Silver from $21.00 to $24.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $26.78.

Get Pan American Silver alerts:

PAAS traded up $2.37 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $29.30. The company had a trading volume of 9,101,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,927,260. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.82. The company has a market cap of $5.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 195.33, a P/E/G ratio of 14.84 and a beta of 1.26. Pan American Silver has a 1 year low of $10.26 and a 1 year high of $29.90.

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $358.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $373.18 million. Pan American Silver had a return on equity of 5.95% and a net margin of 2.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Pan American Silver will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 18th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Pan American Silver’s payout ratio is 25.64%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Pan American Silver by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 171,756 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,068,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in Pan American Silver by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 41,946 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $988,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares during the period. Cheviot Value Management LLC increased its holdings in Pan American Silver by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Cheviot Value Management LLC now owns 261,889 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,753,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Pan American Silver by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,055 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Pan American Silver during the 4th quarter worth $9,831,000. Institutional investors own 51.93% of the company’s stock.

Pan American Silver Company Profile

Pan American Silver Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver mines. The company owns and operates mines located in Mexico, Peru, Canada, Argentina, and Bolivia. It also produces and sells gold, zinc, lead, and copper.

See Also: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for Pan American Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pan American Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.